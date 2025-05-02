South Dinajpur: New mentor & co-mentor appointed for Zilla Parishad

BALURGHAT: In a key administrative move, Shankar Sarkar and Shipra Niyogi (Pal) have officially taken charge as the mentor and co-mentor of the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad. The formal ceremony was recently held at the Zilla Parishad Bhavan and was attended by senior district officials and dignitaries.

The appointments were made following a directive from the Panchayat department, which had earlier issued an official notification to District Magistrate Bijin Krishna. Acting on the directive, the duo formally assumed their new responsibilities during the event. The appointments signal a renewed focus on strengthening the district’s administrative and developmental framework through experienced leadership.

Welcoming the new leadership, Sabhadhipati Chintamani Biha stated: “We are delighted to welcome Shankar Sarkar and Shipra Niyogi. They received a warm reception on behalf of the district. We are confident that they will carry out their duties with sincerity and enhance the functioning of the Parishad.”

Expressing his gratitude, newly-appointed mentor Shankar Sarkar said: “I sincerely thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee and minister Biplab Mitra for their trust. I will focus on accelerating development initiatives and fostering strong cooperation between elected representatives and the administration.”

Co-Mentor Shipra Niyogi (Pal), a former Zilla Parishad member, pledged to uphold inclusive governance. “I am committed to teamwork and collaborative efforts with all stakeholders to achieve shared development goals,” she said.

Confirming the appointments, District Magistrate Bijin Krishna remarked: “Both officials have officially assumed their duties. We hope that under their leadership, development across South Dinajpur will gain new momentum and efficiency.”