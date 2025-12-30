South Dinajpur: ‘Neglect threatens’ centuries-old Pancharatha Temple

BALURGHAT: Among the ancient terracotta temples of South Dinajpur district, the Pancharatha Temple at Mahur Kismat village in Gangarampur stands out as a remarkable example of early temple architecture and artistry.

However, the centuries-old monument is in urgent need of conservation. Due to prolonged neglect and lack of proper preservation, the structure is steadily deteriorating.

Believed to have been built around the 8th century, the temple continues to mesmerise visitors with its intricate terracotta work, despite the visible signs of neglect and decay.

The Pancharatha temple measures approximately 15 feet in length, 12 feet in width and about 20 feet in height. Constructed with square bricks barely an inch thick, the structure showcases extraordinary craftsmanship.

The temple walls are adorned with exquisite terracotta panels depicting scenes from the Ramayana, along with images of various Hindu deities. Decorative motifs of creepers, leaves and flowers further enhance the visual appeal of the shrine.

The main entrance of the temple is about two-and-a-half feet wide and five feet high. On either side of the doorway, terracotta images of horses can be seen, while the surrounding walls display finely carved figures of gods and goddesses. Architecturally, the temple has four arches and a large dome crowning the roof. One section of the wall prominently depicts the Dashavatara—the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Flowing quietly beside the temple is the Punarbhaba River, adding to the serene ambience of the site. Historical records suggest that the temple originally housed a Shiva idol, though worship is now dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Historians and researchers expressed deep concern over the condition of the temple. It was shared that among the old temples of South Dinajpur, the Pancharatha temple of Mahur Kismat village in Gangarampur is one of the most significant and is extremely unfortunate that, due to a lack of conservation, the temple is on the verge of destruction, and immediate restoration is needed.

It was felt that if conservation is delayed, this priceless heritage may be lost to time.

Proper restoration could transform the temple into a major tourist attraction in South Dinajpur district, contributing to both heritage preservation and local tourism.