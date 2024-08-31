South Dinajpur: Min visits assaulted student

BALURGHAT: Bengal’s Minister of State for Forests, Birbaha Hansda, visited the fifth-grade student who was recently subjected to alleged sexual assault in South Dinajpur.



The minister met the survivor at a hospital on Friday, assuring her and her family of full support from the state government. During her visit, Hansda strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment for

the accused.

“We denounce this heinous act in the strongest terms. Perpetrators of such crimes belong to no religion or political party. We want swift justice and our priority is the survivor’s recovery and reintegration into society,” she told the media.

The incident, which occurred late on Wednesday night in South Dinajpur, involved the alleged rape and attempted murder of the young student by a local youth. The police have already arrested the accused. The incident has sparked widespread protests across the district. Different tribal organisations have called for a district-wide bandh on September 2 to protest

the incident.

Addressing claims by the BJP that the accused had connections with the Trinamool Congress, Minister Hansda dismissed them as

politically motivated.

“The BJP is using this tragedy to further its own agenda. Our sole focus should be on ensuring that the accused is punished and that the survivor recovers swiftly,” she said.