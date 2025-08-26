South Dinajpur migrant goes missing in Mumbai

BALURGHAT: A 22-year-old migrant worker from South Dinajpur has gone missing in Mumbai after reportedly being detained by police at Dadar Railway Station.

The missing youth, identified as Biswajit Mali of Chhoto Deora village under Jalghar Gram Panchayat in Balurghat block is traceless since August 22. His family has lodged a written complaint at Balurghat Police Station against two local youths, holding them responsible for this.

According to the complaint, Biswajit left for Mumbai on August 19 with fellow villager Nikhil Sarkar, who assured him of arranging work with the help of another youth, Bappa Burman. Nikhil is known in the area for sending boys to Mumbai, while Bappa allegedly helps them secure jobs.

Family members said they last spoke to Biswajit on the train, after which his phone went out of reach. Later, Nikhil informed them that both he and Biswajit were intercepted at Dadar station on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. While Nikhil fled, Biswajit was reportedly detained.

Since then, there has been no trace of him. Biswajit’s father, Madan Mali, has accused Nikhil and Bappa

of foul play.

Police in Balurghat have initiated communication with their Mumbai counterparts. His elder sister Mousumi said: “We cannot trust Nikhil’s story. We fear something has happened to my brother. The police must find him and bring him back safely.”