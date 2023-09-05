South Dinajpur likely to get medical college soon

BALURGHAT: Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already consented to set up a medical college in South Dinajpur district. Mitra on Monday took part in forming all standing committees for Zilla Parishad in Balurghat.



Answering a question about establishing a medical college in South Dinajpur, Mitra said: “I have already spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about it. She had given her green signal to set up a medical college here. Even when I was not a Cabinet minister, I raised the matter to her and she agreed to do so.”

According to him, as it has been a longstanding demand of the local people of the district, the CM assured me to take steps on it. “It may be delayed due to the necessary procedures but the district people will definitely get it,” Mitra said.

Recently the concerned district administration started preparing a proposal about it to deliver it to the state Health department for approval.

It is known that Balurghat district hospital has the infrastructure to set up a medical college. Health authorities claim that there is 33.72 acres of land in the Balurghat District Hospital premises which is sufficient for a medical college.

Medical colleges have been set up in almost all district headquarters of the state except one or two districts. South Dinajpur is one of them and therefore the people claim that it is necessary to establish it immediately.