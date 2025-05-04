South Dinajpur launches 10-day drive to eradicate child marriage

BALURGHAT: In a determined move to make South Dinajpur a child marriage-free district, the district administration, in collaboration with Shakti Vahini, has launched a 10-day special awareness campaign titled “Religious Leaders Against Child Marriage.” The campaign commenced on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The initiative aims to ensure active community participation across the district to curb child marriages. Religious leaders — including priests, imams and pastors — are taking the lead in sensitising the public in their respective areas.

They are informing citizens about the numerous harmful effects of child marriage, including early pregnancy complications, risk of infant mortality, malnutrition of mother and child, disruption of education, and long-term socio-economic challenges. The campaign also focuses on raising awareness about child trafficking and child protection, particularly in border areas. Local residents are being engaged in discussions about creating a safe and nurturing environment for children’s education and growth. Parents are being encouraged to prioritise education and delay marriage for their children.

Speaking on the initiative, Additional District Magistrate (Health) Haris Rashid stated: “Child marriage remains a significant issue in our district. Despite various initiatives, the results have not been satisfactory. With the involvement of religious leaders, we hope to see a noticeable decline in such practices.” Shakti Vahini’s district coordinator, Mizanur Rahman, said: “Eradicating child marriage requires collective effort. Religious leaders hold strong influence in society, making their involvement crucial. Special emphasis will be given to areas with higher instances of child marriage.”

Throughout the district, various blocks are hosting rallies, public meetings, awareness sessions and religious discourses. The district administration remains hopeful that this united effort will soon transform South Dinajpur into a model child marriage-free district.