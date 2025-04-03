South Dinajpur: Inferno destroys 25 bighas of wheat field

BALURGHAT: A massive fire ravaged through approximately 25 bighas of wheat fields in Bolla Mallikpur village, under the Patiram Police Station in South Dinajpur district, on Tuesday afternoon. Eight farmer families have been severely affected by the incident.

According to police and local sources, the fire broke out in the fields around noon, causing panic among villagers. Upon noticing the flames, locals immediately informed the police and fire department while trying to control the fire themselves. Shortly after, fire service personnel from Balurghat, along with Patiram police, arrived at the scene and launched a firefighting operation. Despite their relentless efforts, it took nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control. However, by then, the fire had already reduced a vast stretch of wheat crops to ashes, causing losses worth several lakh rupees.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire might have originated from burning crop residues in a nearby field.

Patiram police station officer-in-charge (OC) Satkar Sangbo and his team rushed to the spot as soon as they received information. Despite the challenging terrain, which prevented fire engines from reaching the exact location, police personnel, fire department officials and local villagers worked together to extinguish the flames using tree branches and other available resources. Their prompt action helped prevent further damage.

One of the affected farmers, Subhas Oraon, expressed his distress: “I don’t know how the fire started. By the time we saw the flames, most of our crops were already burning. The police and fire department did their best but the damage is extensive.”

DSP (Sadar) Vikram Prasad of Balurghat confirmed: “The location was so remote that fire engines couldn’t reach it, making water supply a challenge. However, with coordinated efforts, we managed to douse the fire using alternative means. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and further investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile A massive fire gutted four shops, including a grocery and a stationery store, in Nayabazar, Hatkhola, under Tapan Police Station on Wednesday morning.