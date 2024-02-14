South Dinajpur: ‘Hili to get a park soon’

South Dinajpur’s border block Hili is going to get a newly-landscaped park for the first time. Incidentally, Hili is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides.

Around 20 years ago, a small park was created in the Hili BDO office premises which was closed after a few years due to lack of upkeep. Under the initiative of the Hili block administration, the work of renovating and expanding the park has begun. There will be multiple fun rides for children along with boating facilities in the lake. The road is being repaired. Different types of flower trees are being planted as well. Various types of fish will be released after renovation of the lake that occupies an area of about three bighas, inside the park.

Chiranjit Mondal, Block Development Officer, Hili block, said that the initiatives are being taken to beautify the park. According to Mondal, the tender process has already been completed and work has started.

“The park will be opened for the public as soon as the work is completed as there is no park in Hili,” Mondal said. The park will be open till 4 pm. Entry fee is Rs 5.

Fountains will also be installed in the park. Phase-wise more items will be introduced in the park to entertain adults as well as children.

Soumen Sarkar, a local Hili resident, said: “A park was a long standing demand of the people of Hili. Earlier we had to go to Balurghat, 30 km away, to visit a park. Now Hili will have its own park.”