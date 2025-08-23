South Dinajpur: Farmers hopeful of good yield as rains aid jute processing

BALURGHAT: Continuous rainfall over the past two weeks has brought renewed hope for jute cultivators across South Dinajpur, as the crucial jute decomposition process gains momentum in all eight blocks of the district—Balurghat, Tapan, Hili, Kumarganj, Gangarampur, Kushmandi, Banshihari and Harirampur.

The consistent downpour has significantly improved water levels in ponds, canals and low-lying fields, allowing farmers to begin the retting process, a key step in jute fibre extraction. In the absence of adequate rainfall earlier, many cultivators were concerned about the fate of their harvested jute stalks, which require complete submersion in water for proper retting.

Retting in jute cultivation is the process of loosening and separating the bast fibres (the soft, silky fibres used for making jute products) from the woody stem of the jute plant.

“This rain came just at the right time. I had harvested the jute and kept it aside, waiting for enough water to begin retting,” said Swarup Roy, a farmer from Balurghat block. “Now that the fields are full, we have started immersing the stalks. If this weather holds for a few more days, the quality of fibre will be excellent.”

Farmers in Hili and Kumarganj echoed similar sentiments. “We were worried that the fibre quality would deteriorate without timely retting. But the rainfall saved us,” said Amit Barman from Hili. “The process has begun across our area, and we are hopeful of a good yield this season.” Jute farming, which is a major source of livelihood for thousands in South Dinajpur, had faced uncertainty earlier this season due to delayed and scanty rainfall. Officials from the Agriculture department have also expressed optimism, noting that the timely onset of rains has not only aided jute processing, but is also beneficial for other crops in the kharif season. As the stalks lie submerged in water bodies across the district, farmers now anticipate high-quality fibre which could fetch better prices in the market. With weather forecasts predicting more rain in the coming days, cultivators are optimistic about a productive and profitable season.