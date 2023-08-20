South Dinajpur district admin seeks medical college

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration will be writing a letter to the state Health department for setting up of a medical college in the district.

Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, South Dinajpur, said: “We had a discussion with the district health department and other officials about the infrastructure of setting up a medical college in the district. A proposal of establishing a medical college will be sent to the state Health department.” As a border district, South Dinajpur is an important district. A medical college and hospital will serve the dual purpose of providing better treatment facilities and creating more practitioners.