South Dinajpur Dist Drama Fest from January 16

Natya Parban, the South Dinajpur District Drama Festival, is going to be held from January 16 to March 21 at Natya Utkarsha Kendra in Balurghat, popular as the city of drama.

A total of 29 theater groups of the district will stage plays in the drama festival. Multiple dramas will be staged everyday. Seven plays will be staged in the Black Box, seven in the open stage and 15 on the proscenium stage of Natya Utkarsha Kendra. Free totos (e-rickshaws) have been arranged for easy access of visitors to the auditorium. Theater troupes from Kolkata as well as the district will be staging the dramas. Harimadhab Mukherjee is reported to be at the inauguration of the festival.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said: “Such an initiative is for the improvement of drama in Balurghat. All arrangements, including free toto service will be made for the general public.”

The district administration has organised a seminar on the final day of the festival. Eminent personalities, including Bibhas Chakraborty,

dramatist Rajan Thiruvath from Kerala, critic Angshuman Bhowmick, director Prasun Chatterjee and theater activist Bhabendu Bhattacharjee will participate in the discussions.

“The festival that started in 2023 draws huge crowds. Seeing the interest of the people of the district in drama, this drama festival has been organised for the second time. Last year, 22 groups of the district participated in this festival. This year, 29 teams will participate,” he added.

Apurba Chakraborty, eminent theater personality of Balurghat, said: “We appreciate the endeavour of the district administration. However, we also appeal for a permanent stage to be built at the proscenium.”