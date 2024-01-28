South Dinajpur dist admin to acquire land for check-post

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration will acquire land for the proposed integrated check-post at Hili block’s Aptar area. Haaris Rasheed, Additional District Magistrate (Land Reforms) of South Dinajpur said that preparations have started for the creation of a proposed integrated check-post at Hili.



“We have received an order from the Union Government, regarding the construction of the check-post. The process of acquiring land for building the check-post has started by the district administration. The check post will come up on 25 acres of land,” Rasheed said.

It has been a longstanding demand of the local business community of Hili block to build an integrated check-post there. Dhiraj Adhikari, Joint Secretary of Hili Exports and Customs Clearing Agents Association, said; “We are happy to receive news that an integrated check-post will be set up at Hili’s Aptar. The local business community who are associated with International trade through Hili land port will benefit once the check-post is functional in the area. Hundreds of lorries carrying goods from both sides of India and Bangladesh pass through the Hili border every day.” According to Adhikari, the local administration should initiate positive steps so that the export trade through the Hili border can increase otherwise there will be no use in creating a check-post.

“At present the export trade through the area has been in a decreasing situation for many reasons. We have demanded from the export association to the local administration to increase the trade as Hili is an important land port through which bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh conducts,” he said. Land acquisition work will commence soon. The project will include a road from the Hili bus stand to the check-post. There will be a separate lane for passenger vehicles and one for goods vehicles. Warehouses, cold storages, cargo complex, rest house for truckers along with other facilities to ensure the smooth sailing of export import will be part of the proposed project.