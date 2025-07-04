South Dinajpur college launches practical and skill-based courses

BALURGHAT: In a unique step towards combating unemployment, Patiram Jamini Majumdar Memorial College in South Dinajpur has launched practical, skill-based courses alongside traditional degree courses.

For the past week, the college has been hosting a series of special workshops offering add-on courses in a wide range of fields. These include makeup, tailoring, sewing, baking and solar technology. While female students are actively participating in creative and home-based skill sessions, male students are showing strong interest in renewable energy training.

Agricultural practices like mushroom cultivation are also being taught hands-on on campus. Additionally, yoga sessions are being conducted indoors, not only focusing on physical fitness but also aiming to enhance mental stability and self-control among students.

Speaking to the press, Madhura Banerjee, the acting teacher in-charge of the college, highlighted the institution’s ongoing efforts over the past 18 months to promote employability. “We have established two dedicated cells—the Students’ Employment Generation and Incubation Cell and the Skill Development and Placement Cell.

These initiatives are designed to equip our students, especially those in their final semesters, with job-oriented skills and industry exposure,” she said. Banerjee added that several short-term courses lasting between seven days and 30 hours are being offered, each culminating in a certificate issued by the college. “We have already sent ten students for hotel management training and plan to offer internships across industries. Our ultimate goal is to bridge the gap between academic education and real-world employment.”

Looking ahead, the college aims to invite private companies through its placement cell to facilitate employment opportunities for students completing these career-oriented programmes. “We want every student in our college to be covered under these skill enhancement courses,” Banerjee emphasised.