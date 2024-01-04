South Dinajpur celebrates first direct express train

Balurghat: The South Dinajpur district welcomed its direct express train between Balurghat and Sealdah in 2024, but there is opposition to the decision by the Railways to stop the Gour Link Express Train.



For almost 19 years, the Gour Link Train served as a crucial means of communication between Balurghat and Kolkata for the district residents. A direct express train between Balurghat and Sealdah commenced on January 1.

However, as soon as this new train service started, the Railways issued a notice to cease the Gour Link Express Train. The sleeper coaches of Gour Link trains will no longer be available for South Dinajpur residents from February 20. Nevertheless, the general coaches of this train will continue to operate as a Balurghat-Malda passenger train.

Currently, six trains are operational from Balurghat Station. Despite the daily operation of the Gour Link Express train from Balurghat, the district residents faced a lot of inconveniences. This was due to the train having to travel to Malda as a link, requiring passengers to wait for about two hours. Subsequently, the Gour Link Express Train departed from Malda. During the return journey to Balurghat, the train used to wait at Malda for about two hours. There was a demand for a direct train to Sealdah from Balurghat as a replacement for Gour Link Express.