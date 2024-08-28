South Dinajpur athletes shine with 13 gold medals

Balurghat: In a remarkable feat, athletes from South Dinajpur have brought immense pride to their district by securing 13 gold medals at the prestigious Open National Taekwondo Championship 2024. The event, held over the weekend in Ichhapur, saw participation from 562 contestants representing 17 states across India.

The two-day competition, organized by UATA India, featured athletes from various regions, including 14 talented competitors from the North Bengal Vivekananda Amateur Taekwondo Academy in

South Dinajpur. These athletes delivered exceptional performances across multiple categories, particularly excelling in the

fighting events. Their dedication and skill were rewarded with an impressive haul of 20 medals: 13 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze. This extraordinary achievement has ignited a wave of pride and joy throughout the South Dinajpur community.

Manbendra Mahata, Secretary of the North Bengal Vivekananda Amateur Taekwondo Academy, expressed his delight at the

academy’s success. “This achievement at the national level is a significant milestone for us. In today’s world, it’s essential for parents to encourage their children to engage in martial arts,” he remarked.

The triumph of these athletes not only brings glory to South Dinajpur but also serves as an inspiration for young people in the region to pursue excellence in martial arts.