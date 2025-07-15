South Dinajpur Adivasi worker held in Delhi factory sans pay for nearly a year

BALURGHAT: A shocking incident has come to light where an Adivasi worker from South Dinajpur was allegedly confined and denied wages for nearly a year by labour contractors at a factory in Delhi. The incident has sparked outrage among the local tribal community and residents, who are demanding strict action against the labour agents involved.

According to a written complaint lodged at Hili Police Station, Dumila Pahan, wife of the victim Shyamal Pahan, claimed that in August 2024, her husband was taken there by a local agent from their village and a female contractor from Amrail, Chingispur under Balurghat Police Station. They had promised two months of work with a monthly wage of Rs 10,000. However, nearly 11 months have passed and Shyamal has neither received his wages nor been allowed to return home.

Dumila stated that her husband is being forcibly held inside the factory premises and is not permitted to communicate freely with his family. She added that 20 days ago, Shyamal tried to return home by selling paddy and sending money via Paytm but despite the payment, he remains confined. Repeated pleas to the local agents to bring her husband back have gone unheard, with the agents allegedly issuing threats when confronted. Frustrated and fearing for her husband’s safety, Dumila filed a formal complaint against the two accused.

Hili Police Station officer in-charge Sirshendu Das confirmed receiving the complaint and assured that the matter is under investigation. “We are looking into the allegations seriously and will ensure that the worker can return home safely,” he said.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old migrant worker named Bibhutibhushan Khalkho died allegedly by committing suicide in Tapan Block of South Dinajpur. After returning from out-of-state employment, he had reportedly become withdrawn and distressed. On Wednesday, he consumed poison and was admitted to Gangarampur Hospital, where he passed away on Sunday.

SDPO Dipanjan Bhattacharya stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the suicide.