South Dinajpur: About 11 minors fall sick after consuming poisonous fruits

BALURGHAT: As many as 11 minors of the same village fell sick after eating poisonous fruits in South Dinajpur district. The incident took place in Harirampur Block’s Baldu village which is under Gokarna Gram Panchayat. At present the sick minors, aged between 6 and 11 years, are undergoing treatment at the Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital.



According to a local resident, a group of minors from Baldu village were playing on Sunday in a field when they ate poisonous fruits and subsequently fell ill and started vomiting. When the family members came to know about this, they were rushed to the Harirampur Rural Hospital. When their condition worsened, they were referred to the Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital. Saleha Bibi, grandmother of a sick minor, said: “My grandson was playing with his friends and ate cashew like fruits from a bush, adjacent to the field. All the 11 minors along with my grandson started vomiting after reaching home on Sunday afternoon. He is undergoing treatment along with others at the Gangarampur Hospital. He is reported to be in a stable condition at present.”