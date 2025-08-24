South Dinajpur: 4 killed, 7 injured as vehicle collides head-on with bus

BALURGHAT: A devastating road accident on Sunday evening claimed four lives and left seven others seriously injured on National Highway 512 near Jam Bagan area under Banshihari Police Station of South Dinajpur.

Police and local sources said 11 residents of Madhai­pur in Old Malda were travelling in a Bolero to watch a two-day night football tournament at Thengapara in Gangarampur. Around 6:30 pm, their vehicle collided head-on with a state-run bus coming from Gangarampur towards Malda.

In the impact, a pick-up van skidded off the road, while the bus lost control and fell into a roadside ditch. All passengers of the Bolero were injured. Locals and police rushed them to Rashidpur Rural Hospital, where two persons were declared dead. Two more succumbed later at Balurghat Super Speciality Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ajijur Shekh (32), Matiur Rahaman (50), Ansar Shekh (40) and Moti Shekh (24), all hailing from Madhai­pur in Old Malda. Police have started an investigation into the incident.