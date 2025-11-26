South City Mall launches Black Friday sale

Kolkata: South City Mall has rolled out its Black Friday Sale, one of the most anticipated retail events of the year, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent across more than 100 brands.

The sale, which runs from November 25 to 30, 2025, brings together a wide range of categories including fashion, beauty, electronics, accessories, home décor and lifestyle products. Mall officials said this year’s edition is larger in scale, with more brands and product segments participating compared to earlier years. Popular labels such as Label (Ritu Kumar), Sephora, Jack & Jones, Imagine, Vero Moda, ONLY, Da Milano and Gas are part of the “Up to 50% Off” promotion, giving shoppers a mix of premium and high-street choices.

Visitors can expect festive décor, curated in-store displays and exclusive brand-led offers as the mall positions the event as both a shopping and leisure experience. The Black Friday Sale will remain open to shoppers during regular mall hours and continues until November 30, 2025.