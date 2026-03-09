South City Mall hosts Intn’l Women’s Day event

Kolkata: South City Mall marked International Women’s Day with a special event celebrating women’s achievements and empowerment.



The programme was attended by actor Eesha Saha and film director Sudeshna Roy, along with several other guests. A felicitation ceremony honoured women from diverse fields for their achievements and contributions to society.

Speakers at the event highlighted the need to recognise women’s accomplishments and continue supporting their progress across different sectors.

The organisers said the initiative aimed to celebrate inspiring women and reinforce the message of empowerment, while encouraging people to acknowledge and support the strength and role of women in every sphere of life.