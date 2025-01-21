South Berubari: Housing project stalls due to objections from border forces

Jalpaiguri: Beneficiaries of the Bangla Awas Yojana in South Berubari are struggling to construct their houses due to objections from the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) and the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Residents of South Berubari and Nagar Berubari panchayats have called on the government to intervene, warning of a mass movement if their demands are not met. The South Berubari Pratiraksha Committee has demanded immediate land registration (mutation) for residents in the region along with the proper construction of permanent border pillars and roads. On Monday, the committee submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate, stressing that delays could lead to protests reminiscent of the historic Berubari movement.

Former Panchayat Pradhan Sardaprasad Das stated: “Several under-construction houses in areas like Khudi Para, Singh Para and Kheki Para had to be demolished due to objections from Bangladesh. The administration must provide alternative land for these residents. Construction of 16 houses in Naljoa Para is also being stalled by the BSF.”

Das questioned why housing projects within 150 yards of the border are being stopped despite clearance during the placement of border pillars. “If this continues, villagers will have no choice but to launch another movement,” he warned. Trinamool Panchayat Deputy Head and Joint Secretary of the committee, Annakanto Das, highlighted that BSF restrictions are preventing construction materials from entering fenced villages, impacting 13 housing projects. “If construction isn’t completed, beneficiaries will miss the second instalment of the scheme. The administration must act urgently,” he said. Joint Secretary Paritosh Roy raised concerns over unclaimed land in Chilldanga, where tea gardens have existed since 2002 with official permissions. “Unethical claims are now being made over this land, hindering tea cultivation. This issue needs immediate resolution,” Roy added.

South Berubari and Nagar Berubari were established during the formation of the Jalpaiguri District Board in 1885. In subsequent border realignments, 2,777 acres of land were transferred to India, while 2,267 acres went to Bangladesh. The Pratiraksha Committee has questioned why Indian government housing projects are being obstructed by border disputes in areas that have long been part of Indian territory.

Additional District Magistrate (General) Dhiman Barui stated: “The concerns raised by the South Berubari Pratiraksha Committee have been forwarded to the District Magistrate for further action.”