South Bengal to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, says MeT

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts will receive a heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal. Various places in South Bengal may witness rainfall on Friday as well, said the Regional Meteorological department in Alipore.

North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday as well. Thudershowers may take place in South Bengal districts, including Kolkata. The coastal districts will receive more rainfall. The city and other districts like East Midbnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The MeT office also said that various regions across India are expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and detailed predictions for several states.

The low-pressure area, coupled with cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels and tilting southwestwards with height, is likely to intensify and move northwestward towards the Odisha coast over the next two days. As a result, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana on July 18 and 19. Similarly, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh are expected to receive significant rainfall on July 19 and 20.

A separate cyclonic circulation lies over Kutch and the adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea at lower tropospheric levels, according to IMD. This system is expected to contribute to isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Gujarat.

Incidentally, the city is going to host the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata where there is a possibility of rainfall. According to weather office data, around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in south Bengal so far in July. The MeT office records said that Nadia district has so far registered the highest rainfall deficit so far while West Midnapore has seen 52 per cent deficit. The MeT office data said that Murshidabad has registered 46 per cent deficit, West Burdwan 34 per cent and Hooghly 34 per cent. Kolkata has so far registered 46 per cent rain deficit in July so far. The weather office said that there will be no significant rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next one week. However, there may be scattered rainfall in some pockets.