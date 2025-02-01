South Bengal to experience warmer Saraswati Puja amid thick fog: MeT

Kolkata: Mercury in south Bengal will remain above normal in the next 4-5 days with the people experiencing comparatively warmer weather on Saraswati Puja that falls both on Sunday and Monday. Thick fog will prevail in various south Bengal districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department has already predicted that February will be warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country, with below-normal rainfall expected except in some areas. January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since 1901, with an average temperature of 18.98°C, it said.

Alipore MeT office said that the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Bankura will witness thick fog in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate fog will also prevail in the early morning of Monday as well. Kolkata on Saturday morning saw a little drizzle. The lowest temperature of the day was registered at 22.6 degree Celsius on Saturday while the highest temperature of the day on Friday stood at 27.6 degree.

The districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda in north Bengal will witness thick fog in the early morning hours in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature of the day in Kolkata rose by few notches in the past few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the winter is expected to withdraw from the state during the second week of February.

According to the weather office, a western disturbance has entered the western parts of the country. As a result, the cold north wind will be interrupted. The MeT office had earlier warned that the city dwellers would experience comparatively hot weather on the day of Saraswati Puja due to the impact of the western disturbance.