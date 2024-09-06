‘South Bengal to experience rainfall this weekend due to low pressure’

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday predicted that several south Bengal districts would receive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday as low pressure is forming over the Bay-of-Bengal.



Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan are among the districts which are going to receive more rainfall. The MeT office on Wednesday predicted scattered rainfall in several south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. A low pressure is likely to form over west central Bay-of-Bengal. A low pressure has already been situated over west central Bay-of-Bengal, the MeT office said.

“Intensity of rainfall will increase in several south Bengal districts on Saturday and Sunday. There may be thunderstorms in East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad on Friday. It may intensify further on Sunday. Almost all the south Bengal districts may receive rainfall on Sunday. It will also rain in the hilly regions of north Bengal,” a weather official said.

Sky in Kolkata mostly remained clear on Thursday. There may not be heavy rainfall in Kolkata. There may be a thunderstorm in some pockets of south Bengal but there is no chance of heavy rainfall as of now.

Thunderstorms may however happen in districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. People in south Bengal may witness humidity related discomfort, a weather

official said.

Several parts of south Bengal received scattered rainfall on Wednesday as well. The city on Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 28.5 degree Celsius which was 2.2 degree above normal. The highest temperature on Tuesday stood at 33.9 degree Celsius. Kolkata and some other south Bengal districts received a few spells of thundershowers last week. Several south

Bengal districts received heavy rainfall towards the

beginning of last week, owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay-of-Bengal and a vigorous monsoon.