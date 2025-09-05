South Bengal temp set to rise: Weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted moderate rain in several South Bengal districts on Friday with the highest temperature of the day touching 32.1 degree C, while September 6 expects patchy rain and slightly warmer temperatures at 33.5 degree C. Despite scattered rainfall, temperature in South Bengal is expected to go up in

the next couple of days.

The MeT office also said that rain activity will continue on Sunday with the highest temperature reaching 34.1 degree C. The following Monday and Tuesday will maintain similar conditions, with highs around 34 degree C and 33.6 degree C respectively, accompanied by scattered showers. The Alipore MeT office said that there will be more than average rainfall in South Bengal in September.

There is a possibility of rainfall in the city during Puja days. Several South Bengal districts have been witnessing scattered rains for the past few days.

A squall front, formed by the collision of easterly and westerly winds, that had created massive cumulonimbus clouds aligned in a linear pattern brought showers accompanied by thunderstorms in several south Bengal in

the past few days.