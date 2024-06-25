‘South Bengal registers about 72% rain deficit this season so far’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in the beginning of July which may compensate for the rain deficit of June to some extent.



According to the MeT office prediction, South Bengal has registered around 72 per cent rain deficit in this season so far. In June, there has been a substantial rain deficit so far. Contrary to South Bengal, North Bengal has seen 64 per cent excess rainfall in June this year. Monsoon has already set in in south Bengal but the region is yet to receive heavy showers.

The MeT office has however said that there may be scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in some places. Some of the districts in South Bengal may witness lightning and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours. On the other hand, the MeT office predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in North Bengal till June 28. According to the MeT office, the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur are likely to receive intense rainfall till June 28. The heavy rains have been anticipated due to a trough extending from Rajasthan to Bangladesh.

Kolkata may however witness partially cloudy sky in the next 48 hours with occasional rains or thundershowers in some places.

The humidity related discomfort may however prevail in South Bengal in the next couple of days despite light to moderate rainfall. The city registered the lowest temperature of the day at 29 degrees Celsius which was 2.2 degrees above normal. The highest temperature in Kolkata remained at 34.2 degree Celsius on Monday. Temperature will hover between 28 and 34 in Kolkata in the next 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal on Friday but rain remained elusive in most areas of the region towards the end of last week.

The monsoon started covering Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and some parts of Hooghly, Howrah, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts of South Bengal from Friday.