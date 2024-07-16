‘South Bengal records about 47% rain deficit in July so far’

Kolkata: Around 47 per cent rain deficit has been recorded in South Bengal so far in July. The Regional Meteorological Centre records said that Nadia district has so far registered the highest rainfall deficit so far while West Midnapore has seen 52 per cent deficit.



The MeT office data said that Murshidabad has registered 46 per cent deficit, West Burdwan 34 per cent and Hooghly 34 per cent. Kolkata has so far registered 46 per cent rain deficit in July so far. The weather office said that there will be no significant rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next one week. However, there may be scattered rainfall in some pockets.

According to a weather official, the monsoon axis that remained active has now been moving away from Bengal. As a result, rainfall will decrease in the state. Temperature will go up with the humidity related discomfort to affect the people. There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in North Bengal also from Tuesday.

According to the MeT office, South Bengal had registered around 72 per cent rain deficit in this season so far. In June, there has been a substantial rain deficit so far. Contrary to South Bengal, North Bengal has seen 64 per cent excess rainfall in June this year. On June 22, the southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal. However, rain had remained elusive in most areas of the region despite the entry of monsoon.

After 15 years, Bengal witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year.