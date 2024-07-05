‘South Bengal likely to receive scattered rain in next few days’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that heavy rainfall will continue in North Bengal districts till Saturday while the South Bengal districts may mostly receive scattered rainfall in the next couple of days.



According to the MeT office prediction, most of the South Bengal districts will receive rainfall on Sunday on the day of Rathayatra. Monsoon axis has been active over South Bengal which will bring rainfall in various South Bengal districts. There may be moderate rainfall in the districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad. There is a prediction of thunderstorms in some places.

The southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern Bengal on June 21 but rain remained elusive in most areas of the region towards the end of last week.

The monsoon started covering Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and some parts of Hooghly, Howrah, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts of South Bengal from the middle of last week.

The districts like Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. Other districts like Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Nadia will receive light to moderate rainfall.