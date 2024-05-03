‘South Bengal dists to receive thunderstorms from Monday’

Kolkata: In a major relief to the people of South Bengal, which was reeling under a record-breaking heatwave over the past few weeks, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that many of the districts in the south will be free from the impact of the heatwave after Saturday.



Almost all the South Bengal districts will receive thunderstorms from Monday. There may be scattered rainfall on Sunday as well.

After a sweltering heat span in the city over ten days, Kolkata started seeing a dip in the maximum temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in South Bengal districts from Sunday and said that the maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next five days in the state.

Meanwhile, six districts, including West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, East and West Burdwan and Birbhum may continue to remain on red alert and are likely to experience heatwave conditions till Tuesday, said the Met department.

A strong breeze measuring 50-60 kmph will be sweeping through South Bengal districts as a result fishermen have been asked not to venture to the sea on May 6 and 7. There is a possibility of light rainfall in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

The city and its adjoining areas like Dum Dum, Salt Lake, Barrackpore, Barasat already witnessed the highest temperature of over 42 degrees in the past couple of days.

In view of the scorching heat, most of the private schools in the city had decided to shift to online classes. The state government had issued a notice a few days to prepone the summer break forward to April 22 from May 6.