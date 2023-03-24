‘South Bengal dists likely to get rain on Friday, Saturday’

kolkata: Various South Bengal districts may receive rainfall on Friday and Saturday. Western districts like Jhargram, West Midnapore will receive moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.



There is a possibility of thunderstorms in several south Bengal districts on Sunday, Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said.

The MeT office said that a light to moderate rainfall may hit the coastal areas of South 24-Parganas and Sunderban areas in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall will intensify on Sunday. The second Norwester of the season may hit some of the South Bengal districts on Sunday. The lowest temperature of the day in the city remained at 23.3 degree Celsius.Some of the western parts including a vast area of West Midnapore, Jhargram witnessed thick fog on Thursday morning. The sky remained partially cloudy on Thursday in the vast parts of western districts. Thundershowers accompanied by strong breeze may be witnessed by the people in various north Bengal districts.

Various north Bengal districts will also receive rainfall. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar will receive thunderstorms in the next 72 hours, the weather office said.

There had been a change in the weather system due to a clash between easterly and west winds and also because of formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal.

After a prolonged dry weather the weather system has changed in the last week.