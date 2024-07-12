South Bengal districts to witness showers in next 24 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that some of the South Bengal districts may witness light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours while several North Bengal districts may continue to receive heavy rainfall.

Kolkata and various other districts had received rainfall on Friday morning. Monsoon axis has been active over South Bengal resulting in rainfall in the southern regions as well. Though there is no prediction of heavy rainfall in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal.

According to the MeT office alert, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar may receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The MeT office apprehends that due to continuous heavy rainfall, the water level in the rivers of the region may further go up. There are possibilities of landslides as well in the hilly regions of North Bengal also.

Kolkata’s sky remained partially cloudy on Wednesday. After 15 years, Bengal witnessed the entry of monsoon rains in the month of May this year. The state had registered a similar situation in 2009 when the monsoon entered North Bengal on May 25. In 2006 and 2007, monsoon entered North Bengal in May. Monsoon entered North Bengal on May 31 this year but the pre-monsoon season is going on in the South.