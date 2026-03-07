South actor Prakash Raj supports Mamata’s protest against SIR; calls her a ‘rockstar’

KOLKATA: It is not unusual to see several celebrities, many of whom are also politicians from the TMC, joining Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee at her sit-in protest against the deletion of names through the SIR ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections in the state.

The protest has also drawn support from eminent personalities, including poet Joy Goswami and singer-songwriter Kabir Suman. Even veteran South Indian actor Prakash Raj also voiced his support for the Bengal CM and called her a “rockstar”.

Recently, Banerjee took to social media to express shock over the sudden resignation of Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and the appointment of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to the post. Responding to her post, the multiple National Award-winning actor, known for his strong criticism of PM Narendra Modi, said there was nothing surprising about the development and urged Banerjee to continue her fight, referring to her as a “rockstar”.

“Nothing to be surprised about …. Madam @MamataOfficial …. We know him in Tamil Nadu…. Desperate Gobhi wants his loyal ( _ _ G ) during elections. Simple. You keep fighting our Rockstar #justasking,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Sahitya Akademi award-winning poet Joy Goswami, who was called for a hearing by the Election Commission, joined the CM at the sit-in protest. “People are dying because of the SIR, and against this injustice, only Mamata can fight. Till death, wherever Mamata remains, I will stand with her,” he said.

Veteran Bengali singer Kabir Suman also spoke out against the SIR process, emphasising the importance of voting rights. He praised the CM for making the city beautiful and said the BJP will not win under any circumstances.