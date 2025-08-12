South 24-Pgns: Tension in Usti after severed leg found by the roadside

Kolkata: Tension gripped Usti in South 24-Parganas after a severed leg was found lying beside the road on Sunday night.

Sources said a few passers-by spotted the limb along the state highway and alerted police. Officers arrived soon after and recovered it. During preliminary inquiry, they found a tag with a number attached to the leg.

It is suspected that the leg had been amputated during surgery and was meant to be disposed of as medical waste. Police are checking hospitals in and around Usti to ascertain if any such operation was conducted in the past couple of days.

According to medical waste disposal norms, amputated body parts must be carefully packed and disposed of outside residential areas. Investigators suspect the limb may have fallen from a carrier while being transported. As per legal provisions, an autopsy will be conducted. Police have also launched a probe to identify the person whose negligence led to the incident.