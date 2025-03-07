South 24-Pgns: One detained for vandalising place of worship

Kolkata: One person was detained on Friday for causing damage to a place of worship in South 24-Parganas district, police said in a post on X. It also stated that a section was trying to spread misinformation over the issue and strong action would be taken against such persons.

“Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation and rumours about an incident in Ramnagar under Baruipur police station today where an idol... was damaged by a person of unsound mind,” the post said. Police warned that stern legal action would be taken against those attempting to spread rumours and create communal disharmony. Bivas Sardar, the TMC MLA of Baruipur Purba, visited the spot and spoke with local people. “Attempts are being made to politicise the incident. It was the act of a mentally disturbed individual, who has been detained. People here have lived in harmony for centuries, and we will not allow anyone to disrupt that,” Sardar said. Meanwhile, the man was handed over to police by locals and a case has been filed against him, the Baruipur Police Commissionerate said.

Police described the person as one having an “unsound mind” and assured that the situation is now peaceful.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, however, criticised Sardar, claiming that the TMC MLA arrived to threaten members of the majority community and shield the accused.With agency inputs