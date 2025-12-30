South 24-Pgns: Electoral roll observer’s car attacked during protest

Kolkata: The vehicle of Election Commission of India (ECI) electoral roll observer C Murugan was damaged by an agitating crowd during his visit to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing centre at Magrahat in South 24-Parganas on Monday.

According to sources, the agitators—mostly women—blocked Murugan’s vehicle, thumped the car bonnet and window panes, and gheraoed him when he arrived at Sirakol High School, where the hearing was underway.

The protesters raised “Go Back, Go Back” slogans and alleged that the hearing exercise was being implemented in an unplanned manner, forcing ill, elderly and pregnant electors to appear in person. Some of them also demanded the presence of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the hearing centres. During the agitation, the handle and lock of Murugan’s vehicle were damaged.

A large police force reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters by forming a cordon, allowing Murugan to leave safely.

“I am here to do a job assigned to me by the Election Commission, and I will complete that task, no matter the attempted disruptions,” the IAS officer told reporters. When asked whether he was facing any security concerns, Murugan said, “That will be for the administration to decide.” According to sources, Murugan has submitted a detailed report on the incident to the poll panel.

An agitator, however, claimed that the protest was not political in nature. “It was a protest by ordinary people—those with physical disabilities, illness, elderly indisposed citizens and even pregnant women—who are being tortured by the ECI in the name of conducting hearings,” she said. A Commission source said requests for special police protection for the roll observer were not heeded on the ground due to VIP movement ahead of the Gangasagar Fair.

Earlier, on December 11, Murugan had faced protests while inspecting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls at Falta in South 24 Parganas. On that occasion, a group of local women had surrounded the bureaucrat and raised slogans demanding that the Centre first release funds for housing under the Awas Yojana and clear pending wages under the 100-day MGNREGA scheme.