South 24-Pgns: 2 killed in head-on bike crash

Kolkata: Two men were killed and two others, including a woman, were critically injured after two motorcycles collided head-on at Madhabpur under Mandirbazar police station in South 24 Parganas on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Chandan Baidya (25), a resident of Atapara, and Saharul Molla (27) of Dadpur. The injured were identified as Rachana Halder and Tamim Hossain Piyada.

According to police, Baidya and Halder were returning home on a motorcycle after completing their marriage registration and shopping when their vehicle collided with another motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction. Molla and Piyada were riding the second motorcycle. All four were thrown off their bikes in the impact.

Local residents rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where Baidya and Molla were declared dead. Halder and Piyada were later shifted to hospitals in Kolkata as their condition deteriorated.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and police have started a probe.