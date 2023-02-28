‘South 24-Parganas has investment potential of more than Rs 5K crore’

KOLKATA: State MSME minister Chandranath Sinha said on Tuesday that there is a potential for investment of about Rs 5,450 crore in the industrial sector in the South 24-Parganas district which is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of around 30,000 people.



The synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave of South 24-Parganas district was held at Narendrapur with more than 550 entrepreneurs from different areas participating in the event.

Elaborating on the major projects in the district Sinha said that several infrastructure projects are underway to convert Bantala Leather Complex into an international standard complex.

More projects that have been undertaken include leather footwear on 62 acre along with a common facility centre for the park. A leather testing laboratory is being developed in association with Central Leather Research Institute.

A skill development centre for skill upgradation of unskilled and semi-skilled labourers of the Leather Complex is also being set up along with developing stormwater drainage facilities for the upcoming tanneries. A new sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 800 KL per day has been set up for the existing leather goods manufacturing unit at Bantala.

A state-of-the-art common facility centre has been set up for Baruipur Surgical Instrument Cluster.

“We have completed the civil construction and most of the pieces of machinery have been procured. The centre is expected to be made functional in a year,” Sinha said.

In the district, the provision of bank loans to MSMEs has also been encouraging with Rs 5,707 crore disbursed from April to December 2022.

Three private propels having a total area of 92 acres have been accorded in-principle approval for setting up industrial parks under SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Park)scheme. SAIP allows the setting up of industrial parks on land over 5 acres.

The district administration has identified two parcels of government land each over 5 acres to facilitate setting up industrial parks under SAIP scheme.

The representatives from the firecracker industry raised the issue of delay in issuing licenses from certain government departments in connection with the go-ahead for the manufacture of green crackers. Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary of the MSME department asked the District administration to hold a meeting on

Friday with the representatives from the industry to clear

the logjam.