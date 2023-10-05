South 24-Parganas forest division celebrates ‘National Wildlife Week’

The South 24-Parganas Forest division on Wednesday held a campaign on the importance of saving wildlife for the survival of the human race at the Sundarban Wild Animal Park, Jharkhali.

The celebration was to commemorate the occasion of National Wildlife Week (from October 2 to October 8).

A series of events were organised like an informative rally for awareness generation, sit and draw competition, a plastic cleaning drive, visit zoo by school children and teachers of Herobhanga Vidyasagar School, among other activities, to mitigate human-tiger conflict in Sunderbans as a precautionary measure along with WTI (Wildlife Trust of India).

“This is the time for us to be aware, otherwise our future generation will see Royal Bengal Tiger and saltwater crocodiles only on signboards and not in the wild as we now see Javan rhino, wild water buffalo, barking deer in sign boards in the Sunderbans landscape,” said Divisional Forest Officer, South 24-Parganas, Milan Kanti Mandal.