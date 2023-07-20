South 24-Parganas: Firecracker industry identifies 3 land parcels

The firecracker industry in the South 24-Parganas district has set the ball rolling by identifying three land parcels at Baruipur, Maheshtala and Champahati where clusters for the manufacture of green firecrackers can be developed. The land maps in connection with the proposed clusters were submitted to the Principal Secretary of state MSME department Rajesh Pandey on Wednesday. One of these clusters is expected to come up on

a 15-bigha land at Nandarampur in Maheshtala. “The scheme for setting up clusters will be developed by our department based on the land maps,” a senior official of the MSME department said. Members of Pradesh Atasbazi Byabsayee Samiti

(PABS) who interacted with Pandey in his office at Shipa Sadan said that the former has assured them of taking all possible measures for license renewal of the firecracker manufacturers and granting new licenses as per guidelines by PESO (Petroleum

and Explosives Safety Organization). “ 70 applications have been made for a fresh license, “ Sukdev Naskar of PABS said.

The MSME department held a technical sensitization programme on the Digital Transformation of MSME Clusters in collaboration with Nasscom for showcasing of the export potential in gems

and jewellery, metal, plastic and chemical sectors. Bengal has recently partnered with Dun &

Bradstreet India to issue D-U-N-S Numbers to exporters and MSMEs in the state to empower MSMEs in Bengal to build credibility, increase visibility, expand access to the global markets, find potential customers and identify growth opportunities. The Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number is a unique nine-digit identifier for businesses that is associated with a business’s live business identity which may help evaluate potential partners, seek new contracts, apply for loans, and so much more. West Bengal is amongst the top ten states in terms of coverage of businesses in the Dun & Bradstreet Database, with the majority being MSMEs.