South 24-Parganas: CM inaugurates, lays foundation stone for projects worth `214 cr

Sagar Islands: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 214 crore associated with development of South 24-Parganas.

At the helipad at Gangasagar before leaving for Kolkata in a chopper, Banerjee inaugurated 30 projects worth Rs 153 crore, set to benefit 19 lakh people. She also laid the foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 61 crore. The inauguration includes bridges, school buildings, roads, anganwadi centres etc.

Banerjee said that the tender for Muriganga bridge was floated. The state has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for the project. “Navigability on the River Muriganga has been increased to 19-20 hours a day after dredging,” she added.

The CM said that the speed limit of vehicles from Kolkata to Gangasagar shouldn’t exceed 40 km per hour. About 2,500 civil defence volunteers are deployed. Special care has been taken in healthcare facilities.

There will be 2,250 government buses and 32 vessels. The GPS tracking of vessels associated with the Gangasagar Fair is being done in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Hence, any internet connectivity issue will not hamper vessel tracking.

More than 10 Cabinet ministers and a dozen secretaries have been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the fair smoothly. The Kolkata Police and the state police will work in close coordination. There will be 12 temporary fire stations equipped with 50 fire tenders and 75 motorcycle fire tenders in and around the Mela premises.

There will be elaborate arrangements for healthcare facilities during the fair along with one air ambulance, eight water ambulances and 100 ambulances. Banerjee further informed that the state is committed to a green Gangasagar Mela. Hence, pilgrims have been requested against using plastic. They will be given cloth bags instead.

The timing for holy dip is from 6.58 am on January 14 till the same time on January 15. Maha Sagar Arati will be held on January 11, 12 and 13.