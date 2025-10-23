Sourav Mukherjee becomes first Indian to get Peace Ambassador Award

Kolkata: Sourav Mukherjee has been honoured with the Peace Ambassador Award for Excellence in Community Development at the 15th Peace Achievers International Awards 2025, to be held in Abuja, Nigeria.

This prestigious honour, presented by the African Union, recognises exemplary individuals and organisations for their remarkable contributions toward peacebuilding, social transformation and sustainable development. Sourav Mukherjee makes history as the first Indian individual to receive this distinguished award, following a comprehensive evaluation of his work and approach in driving inclusive and sustainable community development initiatives. Expressing his gratitude, Sourav Mukherjee said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition.

This award belongs not just to me, but to my entire team and all the changemakers who have stood by our mission to build stronger, empowered and peaceful communities. Such recognition strengthens our resolve to continue working for peace, inclusivity, and community empowerment across borders.” The Peace Achievers International Awards celebrates visionary global leaders and peace advocates who exemplify excellence in leadership, humanitarian service and social impact.