Sourav Mukherjee becomes first Bengali to join Asian-African Chamber of Commerce

Kolkata: The Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI), with its head offices in Johannesburg (Africa) and Ahmedabad (India), serves as a vital bridge for fostering trade, investment and economic collaboration between Asia and Africa. The Chamber promotes public-private partnerships, policy advocacy and regional business development, connecting enterprises through trade events, B2B meetings and consultancy services to empower innovation across both continents. In this vibrant ecosystem, Sourav Mukherjee has been appointed as the first-ever Bengali member of AACCI’s Advisory Board.

A respected changemaker and UN ECOSOC consultative member, Sourav has made a significant impact on over a million lives through his work in sustainable development, clean energy and women-led livelihoods. Recently, he was honoured with the prestigious Global Peace Medallion by the UN approved World Peace and Development Organisation (WPDO), becoming the first Bengali to receive this accolade. As an Advisory Board member of AACCI, Sourav will offer strategic direction, contribute global insights and help drive inclusive, cross-border economic growth in line with the Chamber’s mission.