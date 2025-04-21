Sourav Ganguly to visit Malda for first time on April 24

Malda: Malda is all set to welcome former Indian cricket captain, ex-BCCI president and current president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly for the first time on Thursday. The visit, confirmed by Debabrata Saha, a member of the district sports association’s executive committee, is scheduled for a day filled with sports-related

programmes. Ganguly will arrive in Malda by the Vande Bharat Express from Kolkata in the morning.

Upon his arrival at 10 am at Malda station, he will be greeted with a grand roadshow in an open-hood car and taken to a private resort in Sahapur for a brief rest. Later in the day, he will head to the Malda District Sports Association ground to inaugurate a newly-constructed indoor cricket pitch.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Secretary of the Malda District Sports Association (DSA), stated: “We had extended invitations to maharaj for a long time to visit and assess the district’s cricket infrastructure. We are delighted that he is finally visiting.” Ganguly’s itinerary was finalised during a high-level meeting of the sports association on April 11.

Following the inauguration, Ganguly will attend a civic felicitation ceremony at Malda Durga Kinkar Sadan, organised by the English Bazar Municipality. There, he will also honour several athletes who have excelled at state and national-level competitions.

Adding to the excitement, Ganguly is also confirmed to attend the final match of the ongoing cricket tournament organised by White Eleven, being held at the Railway Ground in Jhaljhalia under English Bazar Police Station. His presence is expected to be a major attraction for sports lovers and young cricketers in the region. Additionally, Ganguly will inspect the development of cricket infrastructure at the Vivekananda Yuva Aabash ground, a key project aimed at boosting sports facilities in the district.

The visit of a cricketing legend like Sourav Ganguly is expected to inspire young athletes in Malda and give a significant push to the region’s sporting culture

and development.