Sourav Ganguly to set up steel plant in Salboni

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly who is presently accompanying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Spain, has announced that he would be setting up a steel plant in Salboni in West Midnapore district.



“I am setting up another state-of-the-art steel plant at Salboni in West Midnapore. I have received all clearances from the state government in this venture. The investment will be to the tune of Rs 2500 crore and primarily 6000 people will have employment in the project,” he said.

According to Ganguly, the land that was given to the JSW group for setting up a project will be utilised for setting up the proposed steel plant. The JSW group has not made any projects there.

Sourav added that in the next five months, his steel plant will be coming up in Salboni.

He said that many are not aware that he began his journey in this sector in 2009 with a small-scale steel plant.

He shared that he did so in collaboration with a friend. His first steel plant is located in Durgapur and the second plant is in Patna.

The Salboni plant will be the third and is scheduled to come up in the next five to six months.

Sourav disclosed that he was helped by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this endeavour and hoped that his new plant would become functional by next year. He said although he has been mostly involved with sports, his association with Bengal’s business sector is not new.

He is learnt to have recalled that about 50 to 55 years back his grandfather had started a small-scale business in the state and had received support from the then state government. “Bengal has always welcomed the world for business purposes. This is why the Chief Minister is here in Spain,” he remarked.

“The state government is very much involved in getting more business to Bengal. The focus is on every sector starting from sports to education,” he said.