Sourav Ganguly to get ‘Z’ category security from now on

kolkata: Former BCCI president and former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly from now on will get ‘Z’ category security instead of ‘Y’ category security.



Recently, the state government reviewed the security cover for important persons and decided to increase the security of Ganguly.

After the decision, a team of officers from the Special Branch (SB) visited Ganguly’s house and did a recce. Ganguly from now on, will get an escort car and two special security personnel at his house.The number of security personnel in his security cover will also be increased. However, the reason for increasing Ganguly’s security has not been revealed by the police or the state government.The former captain of the Indian cricket team is in Delhi right now. His new security cover will commence when he returns to the city.