Sourav Ganguly meets Mamata at Nabanna

Kolkata: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday.

Ganguly reached Nabanna at 5.30 pm and left at around 6.15 pm.

Earlier, Ganguly claimed to have purchased 350 acres of land at Salboni in West Midnapore at Rs 100 crore for setting up a steel plant.

The land was earlier with a business group who had demanded that the present price of the land was about Rs 2700 crore.

The matter is presently in court and a hearing is scheduled on February 13. There are speculations that talks could have involved this issue. However, everyone remained tight-lipped about what exactly was discussed during the interaction. Ganguly who attended the inaugural session of the 8th Bengal Global Business Summit shared the stage with Banerjee and business tycoons and praised the Chief Minister’s efforts to bring investments in Bengal..