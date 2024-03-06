Sourav Ganguly meets Mamata at Nabanna

Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna. According to Nabanna sources, the meeting lasted for around 30 minutes but both remained tight-lipped on the subject of discussion. Meanwhile, according to Nabanna sources, Banerjee referred to former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay as an ‘opportunist’ during the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Banerjee was speaking with state Law minister Moloy Ghatak on some legal issues when she made such a statement. Gangopadhyay had recently resigned as Calcutta High Court judge and had announced that he is joining BJP possibly on March 7.