Sourav appointed Bengal’s brand ambassador

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed the brand ambassador of West Bengal.



Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the Chief Minister said: “Sourav Ganguly is a very popular figure and he can work for the young generation in an efficient manner. I want to involve him as Bengal’s brand ambassador.”

She also urged Ganguly not to refuse the position and urged him to be positive. “Don’t say no, be positive, say yes. Be constructive,” remarked Mamata.

Earlier, addressing the gathering at BGBS, Sourav Ganguly thanked the industrialists on the dais for taking Indian sports to the next level.