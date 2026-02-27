‘Sorasori Mukhyomantri’ Instagram account hacked; Probe underway

Kolkata: The Instagram account of “Sorasori Mukhyomantri” launched to communicate with the citizens and receive their grievances directly has been hacked by unknown cyber criminals.

According to sources, “Sorasori Mukhyomontri” is an initiative for grievance redressal of the citizens by the state government.

The initiative was launched in 2023. To receive the grievances, a dedicated mobile number 9137091370 was started where citizens can call and share their grievances and suggestions between 9 am and 6 pm, except on government holidays.

Parallel to the mobile number, multiple social media accounts, including an X handle (formerly twitter), Facebook and Instagram accounts under the same title, “Sorasori Mukhyomantri” were created.

The social media accounts are being handled by the Webel Technology Limited (WTL) from its office at Salt Lake Sector V. Recently, the authorities spotted that the Instagram account of “Sorasori Mukhyomantri” has been hacked and about 47 messages sent to people along with multiple government departments and organisations including West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police and Egiye Bangla. On Tuesday a complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station by the WTL authorities.

As per the system, to access the social media accounts of “Sorasori Mukhyamantri”, there are dedicated computers, laptops and mobiles.

As soon as the matter came to light, the password of the social media accounts were changed. Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated to identify and nab the cyber criminals. A top cop of the Bidhannagar City Police said: “We have received a complaint from the WTL. Based on the complaint, a case has been initiated.”