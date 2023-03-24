SoPs for ‘service delivery’ during 6th phase formed

Kolkata: The state government has published Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for the implementation of ‘service delivery’ during the sixth phase of ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign set to begin on April 1.



The Mamata Banerjee government has already directed various departmental secretaries and District Magistrates (DMs) to expand the outreach of ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign and ensure that all the beneficiaries can avail the benefits of all the government schemes. A task force has been constituted under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary of the Finance department to focus on strategies for the implementation of the programme. One of the main objectives of the move is to ensure that the people at the grassroots level who are unable to avail of benefits due to technical glitches can register themselves within the stipulated time. There will be control rooms in districts which will be responsible for calling the beneficiaries and informing them about the services to be delivered or the reason for rejection. The state government has already announced the sixth ‘Duare Sarkar’ and ‘Paray Samadhan’ campaigns from April 1 to 20. The SoPs will be shared by the state ‘Duare Sarkar’ teams through Google Drive with the districts as soon as the final versions have been received from the nodal department. The SoP for implementation will be prepared by the state implementation task force. Holding of outreach camps and receipt of applications will be carried out from April 1-10 while delivery of services will be done between April 11 and 20. Completion of disposal of all applications will be conducted on April 20, said the order.

Control rooms will be opened in each district to navigate the challenges people may face when camps are held. Digital entry of data will be made mandatory. The SoPs sent to the districts stated that all resources of the government will be deployed for the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign to ensure service delivery within the stipulated time. Sufficient number of teams (scheme wise) should be kept ready to undertake application processing immediately after submission. DMs may collect data regarding the number of teams formed for each scheme and update it on the ‘Duare Sarkar’ portal. Data entry of applications must be error-free on a day-to-day basis. IT personnel should be trained and adequately mobilised to minimise any delay in data entry, said the SoP.

It further stated that control rooms/call centres at block and district levels should be activated. They will be responsible for calling up the beneficiaries and informing them about the services to be delivered or the reason for rejection. Daily reports will be generated and shared with districts containing figures and the cumulative disposal of services. The task force will monitor and analyse the quality of local enquiry and service delivery status in the blocks. This is the last ‘Duare Sarkar’ camp before the forthcoming Panchayat elections.